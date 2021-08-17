412 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 464, 298 men and 166 women with an average age of 77. The Health Ministry also announced 412 new Coronavirus cases out of 61,390 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 17 August, taking confirmed infections to 109,665.

The 412 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

39 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (293 tests today)

10 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,992 tests today)

88 through private initiative (2,809 tests today)

10 taken from public hospital labs (175 tests today)

188 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (39,176 tests today)

77 confirmed cases found through 15,826 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

119 tests taken within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 77 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 3 Limassol 21 Nicosia 23 Paphos 8 Famagusta 14 Old people’s homes 7 National Guard 0 Closed structures 1 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 57 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including eight in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 12 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 46 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 13 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and three at the Increased Care Unit. Some 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit, while five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 51 patients are being treated in the ICUs including one who is not intubated.