 410 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, one man aged 61, with severe medical history, who had been treated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital, and a man, 89, with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The final cause of his death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 87, 57 men and 30 women with an average age of 79.

The Health Ministry also announced 410 new Coronavirus cases out of 4,132 PCR tests on Friday, 18 December and another 199 out of 7,910 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 17,057.

The 410 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

144 through tracing (1,016 tests today)

Two from passengers/repatriates (594 tests today)

130 through private initiative (1,863 tests today)

19 from public hospital labs (426 tests today)

One from GP referrals and special patient groups (34 tests today)

One from the Cyprus basketball and volleyball teams (two tests today)

113 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR tests

Moreover, the following tests took place without any confirmed cases found:

One test taken within the framework of checking the ELDYK camp

80 tests take from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Out of 7,910 antigen rapid tests there were 199 confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases Paphos 7 Limassol 25 Larnaca 60 Nicosia 87 Famagusta 4 National Guard 5 Wider Public Sector 0 Old people’s homes 0 Health professionals 0 Private initiative 11

In total, 59 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including one who is not intubated, nine in the COVID-19 unit and six in the Increased Care Unit. Another two patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital and 26 at the Limassol General Hospital.

