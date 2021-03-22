410 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 245, 162 men and 83 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry also announced 410 new Coronavirus cases out of 43.173 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 22 March, taking confirmed infections to 42,628.

The 410 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

146 through tracing of primary contacts (784 tests today)

12 from checking of passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,449 tests today)

18 through private initiative (655 tests today)

22 from public hospital labs (335 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals (122 tests today)

11 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (1,285 tests today)

200 confirmed cases found through 38,542 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

One sample was taken within the framework of rechecking passengers returning from the UK o the 7th day of their arrival, after their mandatory quarantine.

Analytically the 200 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 11 Limassol 116 Nicosia 38 Paphos 17 Famagusta 9 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 2 Businesses 0 Education 5 Industrial area of Strovolos 1 Special schools 1

In total, 65 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including eight at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 25 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 27 in the COVID-19 unit, and nine in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 58 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while six patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two at the Increased Care Unit, while four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital.

(PIO)