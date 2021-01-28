News Local 41-year-old sentenced to five-year imprisonment for child pornography

41-year-old sentenced to five-year imprisonment for child pornography

A 41-year-old man was today sentenced to five years in prison for a case of child pornography.

The Police’s cyber crime unit had investigated the case.

The man was arrested on 31 May 2020 when after a research of his home electronic files of child pornography were found.

During the research a computer, a tablet, a mobile phone and eight hard drives were taken as evidence. The evidence had been examined and more than 20,000 electronic files with child pornography were found.

The Larnaca Permanent Criminal Court found the man guilty and sentenced him to five years in prison.

