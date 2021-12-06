41-year-old escapes from Athalassa Hospital (photo)

Police are looking for information that could help locate Heracles Heracleous, 41 regarding investigation of a case involving escape from legal custody and causing malicious damage, offences that were committed in the district of Nicosia on 5 December 2021.

The man is 1.85, strong with a beard and scars on the phase. He was last seen wearing jeans and a gray jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.