404 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced 404 new Coronavirus cases out of 50,343 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 3 April, taking confirmed infections to 47,282.

The 404 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

66 through tracing of primary contacts (89 tests today)

Two through checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,287 tests today)

78 through private initiative (1,854 tests today)

15 from public hospital labs 309 tests today)

11 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (461 tests today)

232 confirmed cases found through 46,286 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place anything any confirmed case been detected:

57 tests taken within the framework of rechecking passengers on the 7th day of their arrival from the UK, after their mandatory quarantine.

Analytically the 232 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 34 Limassol 86 Nicosia 78 Paphos 18 Famagusta 8 Old people’s homes 7 Industrial area of Aradippou 0 Closed structures 1 National Guard 0 Businesses 0

In total, 59 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 26 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, 25 in the COVID-19 unit, and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 45 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, while 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO