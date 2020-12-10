403 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a man 81 with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and a woman, 83 with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The final cause of their death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 72, 47 men and 25 women with an average age of 77.

The Health Ministry also announced 3403 new Coronavirus cases out of 3,736 PCR tests on Thursday 10 December and another 236 out of 10,831 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 13,649.

The 363 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

98 through tracing (7819 tests today)

124 through private initiative (1,549 tests today)

22 from public hospital labs (265 tests today)

Four from students/teachers (306 tests today)

Three from migrants’ facilities (29 tests today)

152 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR.

Moreover, the following tests were conducted without any confirmed cases found:

476 tests among passengers/repatriates

127 tests conducted within the framework of GP referrals and special patient groups

Out of 10,831 antigen rapid tests there were 236 confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases Paphos 13 Limassol 14 Larnaca 70 Nicosia 78 Famagusta 21 National Guard 0 Wider Public Sector 2 Health professionals 6 Private initiative 32

In total, 54 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 16 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including three who are not intubated and 15 in the COVID-19 unit. Another seven patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital and 19 at the Limassol General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)