402 new cases through PCR tests, five deaths announced on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of five persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, one man aged 83, with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital, a woman, 66, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, a man, 86, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Limassol General Hospital, a woman, 81, with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Limassol General Hospital and a man 101, with underlying conditions, who had been a resident at the Solea Center. The final cause of their death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 101, 65 men and 36 women with an average age of 79.

The Health Ministry also announced 402 new Coronavirus cases out of 4,088 PCR tests on Tuesday, 22 December and another 231 out of 8,570 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 18,406.

The 402 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

124 through tracing (918 tests today)

Three from passengers/repatriates (815 tests today)

111 through private initiative (1,770 tests today)

26 from public hospital labs (314 tests today)

Three from GP referrals (74 tests today)

135 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR tests

Moreover, the following tests took place without any confirmed cases found:

57 tests taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Out of 8,570 antigen rapid tests there were 231 confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases Paphos 11 Limassol 43 Larnaca 86 Nicosia 61 Famagusta 11 National Guard 1 Old people’s homes 2 Closed structures 0 Private initiative 16

In total, 130 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the hospitals of the State Health Services Organization (OKYpY), including 32 who are in a serious conditions.

Out of these 32 patients, 12 are intubated, three are in the ICU but not on a respirator and 17 in an Increased Care Unit.

