402 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 454, 296 men and 158 women with an average age of 77. The Health Ministry also announced 402 new Coronavirus cases out of 53,484 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 12 August, taking confirmed infections to 107,887.

The 402 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

48 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (301 tests today)

11 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,364 tests today)

58 through private initiative (2,863 tests today)

Eight taken from public hospital labs (257 tests today)

183 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (32,493 tests today)

94 confirmed cases found through 14,185 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

21 tests taken within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 94 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 14 Limassol 25 Nicosia 30 Paphos 8 Famagusta 13 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 4 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 64 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 01 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 21 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 60 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 16 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and four at the Increased Care Unit. Some 22 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit, while two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 51 patients are being treated in the ICUs including four who are not intubated.