401 new cases through PCR tests, one deaths announced on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. Specifically, one man aged 81, with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The final cause of his death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 85, 55 men and 30 women with an average age of 78.

The Health Ministry also announced 401 new Coronavirus cases out of 4,510 PCR tests on Wednesday, 16 December and another 220 out of 7,848 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 16,190.

The 339 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

111 through tracing (804 tests today)

One from passengers/repatriates (940 tests today)

89 through private initiative (1,917 tests today)

18 from public hospital labs (244 tests today)

One from GP referrals and special patient groups (278 tests today)

One from checks at ELDYK military camp (133 tests today)

180 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR tests

Moreover, the following tests took place without any confirmed cases found:

12 tests within the framework of checking the Cyprus basketball and volleyball teams

Out of 7,848 antigen rapid tests there were 220 confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases Paphos 5 Limassol 38 Larnaca 50 Nicosia 77 Famagusta 9 National Guard 0 Wider Public Sector 4 Old people’s homes 22 Private initiative 15

In total, 66 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including ix in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including two who are not intubated, nine in the COVID-19 unit and six in the Increased Care Unit. Another one patient is treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital and 29 at the Limassol General Hospital

