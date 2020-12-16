News Local 401 new cases through PCR tests, one deaths announced on Wednesday

401 new cases through PCR tests, one deaths announced on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. Specifically, one man aged 81, with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The final cause of his death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 85, 55 men and 30 women with an average age of 78.

The Health Ministry also announced 401 new Coronavirus cases out of 4,510 PCR tests on Wednesday, 16 December and another 220 out of 7,848 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 16,190.

The 339 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

  • 111 through tracing (804 tests today)
  • One from passengers/repatriates (940 tests today)
  • 89 through private initiative (1,917 tests today)
  • 18 from public hospital labs (244 tests today)
  • One from GP referrals and special patient groups (278 tests today)
  • One from checks at ELDYK military camp (133 tests today)
  • 180 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR tests

Moreover, the following tests took place without any confirmed cases found:

  • 12 tests within the framework of checking the Cyprus basketball and volleyball teams

Out of 7,848 antigen rapid tests there were 220 confirmed cases:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 5
Limassol 38
Larnaca 50
 Nicosia 77
Famagusta 9
National Guard 0
Wider Public Sector 4
Old people’s homes 22
Private initiative 15

In total, 66 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including ix in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including two who are not intubated, nine in the COVID-19 unit and six in the Increased Care Unit. Another one patient is treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital and 29 at the Limassol General Hospital

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus Oncology Society demands transfer of asphalt plants

Top Stories

Local

401 new cases through PCR tests, one deaths announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. Specifically, one man aged 81, with underlying conditions, who had been treated...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Oncology Society demands transfer of asphalt plants

gavriella -
Following the Cyprus Medical Association and the Cyprus Pediatric Society, it was the turn of the Cyprus Oncology Society to take a public position...
Read more
World

Military personnel, civilians get COVID-19 vaccine in US

gavriella -
Military personnel, civilian health care professionals, and emergency responders who volunteered were among some of the first people to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, as...
Read more
World

Erdogan: US sanctions ‘blatant attack’ on Turkish sovereignty

gavriella -
US sanctions announced this week are a “blatant attack” on Turkish sovereignty, the nation’s president said Wednesday, Dec. 16. Turkey is the first NATO member...
Read more
Local

27-year-old wanted for stealing a car (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate Panagiotis Neocleous, whose photo is being released. Neoleous is 27, from Paphos and is wanted...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus Oncology Society demands transfer of asphalt plants

gavriella -
Following the Cyprus Medical Association and the Cyprus Pediatric Society, it was the turn of the Cyprus Oncology Society to take a public position...
Read more
Local

27-year-old wanted for stealing a car (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate Panagiotis Neocleous, whose photo is being released. Neoleous is 27, from Paphos and is wanted...
Read more
Local

Danger for GESY, vaccinations if budget is not ratified (updated)

gavriella -
If the parliament rejects the state budget for 2021 it would endanger, among other things, the delivery of vaccines against Covid-19 and the vaccination...
Read more
Local

Impressive training of commandos (PHOTOS)

gavriella -
On Friday, 11 December, the final phase of the operational training of commando troops took place in the area of Lythrodontas. Chief of National...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros