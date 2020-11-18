40,000-euro-fine for violating legislation on plan protection products

A government draft law provides for a 40,000-euro-fine for those who violate the legislation regarding plan protection products which may have serious consequences on human health and the environment.

The new legislation aims to modify the existing law for better implementation of Regulation (EC) No 1107/2009 concerning the placing of plant protection products on the market and the active substances contained in these products.

According to the introductory report, this will be achieved with the increase of sanctions in cases when the legislation is violated.

The new draft law includes a provision according to which the Court may request the destruction of the plan protection products at the expense of the person who has been convinced.

(philenews)