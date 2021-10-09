4,000 euros in fines by the Police

Police in Cyprus reported 23 individuals and eight establishments over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out 2,835 checks island-wide, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, Police carried out 1,030 checks and fined six individuals and two shop owners.

In Limassol, 225 checks were carried out and eight individuals got fines while 503 checks in Larnaca led to one individual and two shop owners getting fines.

In Pafos, 413 checks led to four fines handed to shop owners.

In Famagusta, 449 checks were carried out with eight individuals getting fined, while 84 checks were made in Morphou with no fines issued.

The Traffic Department and that of the Marine and Port one carried out 111 and 20 respectively with no fines issued.