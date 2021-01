A 40-year-old resident of Paphos was yesterday arrested after the Police found a quantity of drugs and antiquities at his house.

The police search took place on the basis of a court warrant.

The man was arrested, was charged in writing and was released.

He is charged of illegal possession and use of drugs, illegal import and possession of pharmaceutical product without license and illegal possession of antiquities.

The Paphos CID and drug combating squad are investigating the case.

(philenews)