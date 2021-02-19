News Local 40-year-old accused of child pornography released

40-year-old accused of child pornography released

Limassol: Police looking for six victims of child porn suspect

A 40-year-old man who was arrested yesterday, in relation with a case of possession and distribution of child pornography, was accused in writing and was released to be summoned before the Court at a later stage.

According to the Police, the investigation of the case began after a tip from Europol that a user of an account on a social media platform posted video with the sexual abuse of a child.

The Police investigated the case and arrested the suspect at his house in Larnaca. They also confiscated a mobile phone, a computer and a USB.

