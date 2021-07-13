40 patients being treated at Covid Reference Hospital

Some 40 patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, operating as a coronavirus reference hospital, the youngest one being just 26 years old, Amalia Hadjiyianni, Scientific Director of the Famagusta and Larnaca hospitals, said. She also noted that orders have been given for the preparation of another 12 beds for Covid-19.

She once again urged people to take advantage of the opportunity given to them and get vaccinated.

She added that currently there are 40 Covid patients at the hospital, including six who are in the Increased Care Unit. The average age of the patients is 56.

She also said that currently, due to the increased positively in the community and the increased number of confirmed cases, the admissions to the Hospital have also increased.

Amalia Hadjiyianni also sent a message to the younger generation to respect the protection measures, meaning mask, antiseptic, and distance and get vaccinated.