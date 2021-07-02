40% increase to cases of minors’ abuse

The increase seen this year in the complaints about sexual abuse of minors all over Cyprus is shocking and as a result the Police decided to take immediate measures.

During the first six months of 2021, there has been an increase of 40% and for this reason Chief of Police Stelios Papatheodorou decided to reinforce the relevant Police unit with another four policemen. So from nine they had been so far the members of the Office dealing with issues of violence in the family and abuse of minors will now increase to 13, so that they will be able to respond to their duties better.

This year there have been more than 110 cases of sexual abuse of minors, numbers seen for the first time in Cyprus. This is due to the fact that the victims now believe their cases will be investigated in confidentiality, their personal data will be protected, while those found guilty will face the consequences.

Moreover, Police forces at the airport as well as the Naval and Port Police members have increased to face increased tourism and increased migrants respectively.

Finally, at the orders of the Chief of Police, as of yesterday, 40 members are distributed in the districts to check crime and the implementation of the Covid-19 measures.