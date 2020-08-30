4 covid cases in Cyprus, on single digits for a 2nd day running

Cyprus remained on single digit new coronavirus cases, as four were announced in the past 24 hours, out of a total of 2,845 tests.

This raises the number of total cases to 1,487.

One case was detected out of 207 tests in the framework of the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

Three cases were detected out of 2,074 tests on passengers and repatriates.

The following tests were carried out without new cases:

148 tests at General Hospitals’ laboratories,

334 tests through private initiative,

82 tests through tracking of confirmed cases.

Six patients are being treated at the Famagusta General, the referral institution for Covid, one of them in the ICU.

One patient remains intubated at the Nicosia General ICU.