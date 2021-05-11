390 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 3397, 224 men and 115 women with an average age of 77.8.The Health Ministry also announced 276 new Coronavirus cases out of 65,548 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 11 May, taking confirmed infections to 70,098.

The 390 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

117 through tracing of primary contacts (3,529 tests today)

109 through private initiative (2,786 tests today)GP referral progras

10 from public hospital labs (420 tests today)

Two from GP referral programs (378 tests today)

32 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (2,2564 tests today)

120 confirmed cases found through 55,871 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 120 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 30 Limassol 44 Nicosia 27 Paphos 5 Famagusta 10 Industrial area of Aradippou 0 Industrial area of Ergates 2 Athletes 1 National Guard 0 Old people’s homes 1

In total, 37 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 36 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 24 in the COVID-19 unit, and seven in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 43 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while two patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 17 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and f

two at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO