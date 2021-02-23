39-year-old woman in custody for stealing from warehouse

On 16 February the Police received a complaint that between 15 and 16 February, unidentified persons had broken into a warehouse with building materials in the District of Paphos and stole various things amounting to almost 3,000 euros.

Within the framework of investigating the case, a 39-year-old woman was arrested on the basis of a court warrant. Following a search at her house, various items from the warehouse were found while other items had been used on the walls of her house.

The Paphos CID continues the investigation.

(philenews)