39-year-old woman in custody for stealing from warehouse

On 16 February the Police received a complaint that between 15 and 16 February, unidentified persons had broken into a warehouse with building materials in the District of Paphos and stole various things amounting to almost 3,000 euros.

Within the framework of investigating the case, a 39-year-old woman was arrested on the basis of a court warrant. Following a search at her house, various items from the warehouse were found while other items had been used on the walls of her house.

The Paphos CID continues the investigation.

(philenews)

By gavriella
