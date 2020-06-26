39-year-old dies in Oroklini road accident

A fatal car accident took place in Oroklini in the small hours of Friday, Phileleftheros reports.

The victim was named as Andreas Andreou aged 39 from Larnaca.

According to the police, the man lost control of his vehicle around 02:10 under conditions being investigated while he was driving in the Oroklini tourist area. The car then crashed into a road sign and flipped over.

The police were notified as was an ambulance which took the 39-year-old to the A&E of Larnaca Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Larnaca traffic police are investigating the causes of the accident.