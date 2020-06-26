News Local 39-year-old dies in Oroklini road accident

39-year-old dies in Oroklini road accident

A fatal car accident took place in Oroklini in the small hours of Friday, Phileleftheros reports.

The victim was named as Andreas Andreou aged 39 from Larnaca.

According to the police, the man lost control of his vehicle around 02:10 under conditions being investigated while he was driving in the Oroklini tourist area. The car then crashed into a road sign and flipped over.

The police were notified as was an ambulance which took the 39-year-old to the A&E of Larnaca Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Larnaca traffic police are investigating the causes of the accident.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleAustralia gets second wave of toilet paper hoarding
Next articlePyrgos-Limnitis checkpoint reopens

Top Stories

Local

First Covid patients admitted to referral hospital since June 22

Josephine Koumettou -
Two patients with Coronavirus have been admitted to the Famagusta referral hospital, less than a week after it was announced that the last Covid...
Read more
Local

Municipal dog park coming to Limassol this autumn

Josephine Koumettou -
The Limassol Municipality is gearing up for the building of a training and recreation park for dogs, Phileleftheros reports. The €45,000 in funding required for...
Read more
World

Dutch airline KLM to get 3.4 bln euro bailout package

Josephine Koumettou -
The Dutch government said on Friday it would provide 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in support to the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, capping...
Read more
Local

Pyrgos-Limnitis checkpoint reopens

Josephine Koumettou -
The Kato Pyrgos - Limnitis checkpoint has reopened around 09:30 on Friday morning with reduced traffic, president of the committee for the opening of...
Read more
Local

39-year-old dies in Oroklini road accident

Josephine Koumettou -
A fatal car accident took place in Oroklini in the small hours of Friday, Phileleftheros reports. The victim was named as Andreas Andreou aged 39...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Teratsia chicken

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the carob twigs, and place in an ovenproof dish or pan. Wash and dry the chicken, season it well and then place...
Read more
Local Food

Hiromeri

Bouli Hadjioannou -
For a taste of the real Cyprus, you should try a glass of wine or perhaps the fiery spirit zivania accompanied by one or...
Read more
Local Food

Kaseri saganaki

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cut the cheese into slices around 3x6cm and 1cm thick. Mix cumin and corn flour and coat the cheese in it. Keep to one...
Read more
Local Food

‘Varosiotiki’ salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Salads were traditionally one of the dishes ‘dominating’ the Cypriot table. The ‘Varosiotiki’ salad, a recipe by chef Ermis Panayiotou, can easily be the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

First Covid patients admitted to referral hospital since June 22

Josephine Koumettou -
Two patients with Coronavirus have been admitted to the Famagusta referral hospital, less than a week after it was announced that the last Covid...
Read more
Local

Municipal dog park coming to Limassol this autumn

Josephine Koumettou -
The Limassol Municipality is gearing up for the building of a training and recreation park for dogs, Phileleftheros reports. The €45,000 in funding required for...
Read more
Local

Pyrgos-Limnitis checkpoint reopens

Josephine Koumettou -
The Kato Pyrgos - Limnitis checkpoint has reopened around 09:30 on Friday morning with reduced traffic, president of the committee for the opening of...
Read more
Local

First COVID-19 treatment recommended for EU authorization

Josephine Koumettou -
EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation to Veklury (remdesivir) for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros