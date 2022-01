The Police yesterday arrested a 39-year-old within the framework of investigating a case of illegal position and use of drugs.

Specifically, members of the Anti-Narcotics squad (YKAN) searched the apartment of a 39-year-old in Limassol on the basis of an arrest warrant. They found and confiscated cocaine, methamphetamine and a small quantity of cannabis.

The man was arrested and YKAN is investigating the case.