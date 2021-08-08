389 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 4428, 288 men and 153 women with an average age of 77.1. The Health Ministry also announced 389 new Coronavirus cases out of 35,196 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 8 August, taking confirmed infections to 105,982.

The 389 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Four from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (44 tests today)

Nine taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (4,653 tests today)

77 through private initiative (2,059 tests today)

Eight taken from public hospital labs (113 tests today)

135 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (12,741 tests today)

156 confirmed cases found through 15,386 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests took place without any confirmed cases found:

200 tests taken within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 156 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 21 Limassol 36 Nicosia 40 Paphos 10 Famagusta 9 Old people’s homes 2 National Guard 4 Closed structures 34 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 62 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 19 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 62 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 18 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 24 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 27 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit, while two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 54 patients are being treated in the ICUs including three, who are not intubated.