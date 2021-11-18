388 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 589, 377 men and 212 women with an average age of 76. The Health Ministry also announced 388 new Coronavirus cases out of 61,330 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 18 November, taking confirmed infections to 129,158.

The 388 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

55 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (837 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,370 tests today)

55 through private initiative (1,559 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of public hospital labs (220 tests today)

189 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (33,420 tests today)

85 confirmed cases found through 23,811 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally, the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases were found:

113 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program

Analytically the 85 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 8 Limassol 11 Nicosia 34 Paphos 9 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 22 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 19 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit. Also 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 16 patients are being treated in the ICUs including one patient who is not intubated.