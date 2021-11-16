386 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 386 new Coronavirus cases out of 59,730 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 16 November, taking confirmed infections to 128,424.

The 386 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

44 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (533 tests today)

80 through private initiative (2,104 tests today)

10 taken within the framework of public hospital labs (260 tests today)

144 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (31,478 tests today)

108 confirmed cases found through 23,149 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally, the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases were found:

1,870 tests taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports

334 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program

Two samples taken within the framework of checking closed structures.

Analytically the 108 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 9 Limassol 10 Nicosia 45 Paphos 17 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 24 National Guard 0 Closed structures 1 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 19 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and nine in the Increased Care Unit. Also 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 17 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.