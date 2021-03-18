News Local 385 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday

385 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 385 new Coronavirus cases out of 45,598 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 18 March, taking confirmed infections to 41,111.

The 385 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 134 through tracing of primary contacts (856 tests today)
  • Three from checking of passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (532 tests today)
  • 61 through private initiative (1,484 tests today)
  • Eight from public hospital labs (288 tests today)
  • 13 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (571 tests today)
  • 166 confirmed cases found through 41,784 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

  • 83 samples taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals

Analytically the 166 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed Cases
Larnaca 12
Limassol 83
Nicosia 44
Paphos 10
Famagusta 5
Old people’s homes 0
National Guard 2
Special Schools 0
Education 9
Industrial area of  Agios Athanasios 1
Industrial area of Dali 0

In total, 70 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including eight at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 23 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including seven who are not on respirator, 32 in the COVID-19 unit, four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 56 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit, while four patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital.

(PIO)

By gavriella
