News Local 384 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 384 new Coronavirus cases out of 39,807 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 4, March, taking confirmed infections to 36,004.

The 384 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 73 through tracing of primary contacts (572 tests today)
  • Four through checking of passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (438 tests)
  • 42 through private initiative (1,425 tests today)
  • Nine from public hospital labs (258 tests today)
  • Two from checking migrants’ facilities (15 tests today)
  • Five from antigen rapid test conducted privately (256 tests today)
  • 249 confirmed cases found through 36,721 antigen rapid tests

Moreover, the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found

  • 122 tests taken within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 249 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 11
Limassol 121
Larnaca 20
Nicosia 43
Famagusta 9
Old people’s homes 0
National Guard 0
Industrial Area of Ypsonas 0
Industrial Area of Ag. Athanasios 3
Education 42

In total, 37 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including one who is not in respirator, nine in the COVID-19 unit and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 32 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the Makarion Hospital

(PIO)

By gavriella
