383 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths announced on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 238, 158 men and 80 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry announced 383 new Coronavirus cases out of 57,337 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 12 March, taking confirmed infections to 38,879.

The 383 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

111 through tracing of primary contacts (753 tests today)

One from checking of passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (510 tests today)

56 through private initiative (1,4315 tests today)

13 from public hospital labs (212 tests today)

11 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (813 tests today)

191 confirmed cases found through 53.702 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

32 tests within the program of GP referrals

Analytically the 191 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 11 Limassol 129 Nicosia 30 Paphos 2 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 1 Businesses 7 Education 9

In total, 71 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 23 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, 27 in the COVID-19 unit, two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 58 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while seven patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital

(PIO)