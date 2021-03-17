News Local 382 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Wednesday

382 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced 382 new Coronavirus cases out of 38,685 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 17 March, taking confirmed infections to 40,726.

The 382 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 103 through tracing of primary contacts (727 tests today)
  • Two from checking of passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (219 tests today)
  • 59 through private initiative (1,937 tests today)
  • Seven from public hospital labs (358 tests today)
  • Eight from antigen rapid test conducted privately (766 tests today)
  • 203 confirmed cases found through 34.402 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

  • 73 samples taken within the framework of rechecking conducted on the 7th day from the arrival of people from the UK
  • 203 samples taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals

Analytically the 203 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases
Larnaca 24
Limassol 108
Nicosia 42
Paphos 7
Famagusta 11
Old people’s homes 3
National Guard 0
Special Schools 0
Education 4
Industrial area of Ypsonas 4
Industrial area of Dali 0

In total, 66 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 25 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including 10 who are not on respirator, 29 in the COVID-19 unit, seven in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 56 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit, while seven patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 20 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital.

(PIO)

