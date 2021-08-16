381 new cases of COVID-19, five deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of five persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 461, 298 men and 163 women with an average age of 77. The Health Ministry also announced 381 new Coronavirus cases out of 44,374 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 16 August, taking confirmed infections to 109,253.

The 381 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

18 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (301 tests today)

Nine taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,632 tests today)

40 through private initiative (1,810 tests today)

16 taken from public hospital labs (240 tests today)

171 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (20,672 tests today)

127 confirmed cases found through 17,722 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

137 tests taken within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 127 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 11 Limassol 29 Nicosia 26 Paphos 12 Famagusta 19 Old people’s homes 2 National Guard 8 Closed structures 20 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 60 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including eight in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 14 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 47 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 13 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two at the Increased Care Unit. Some 17 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit, while six patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 46 patients are being treated in the ICUs including one who is not intubated.