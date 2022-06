The Police are requesting information that might help find Rami DEMLOZ, 38, resident of Nicosia, against whom an arrest warrant in pending in connection with a threat case. The offence took place between 18 and 22 May 2022, in Nicosia.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22-802222, or the nearest Police Station or the citizen line at 1460.