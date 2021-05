Police are looking for information that could help locate Antonis Panagiotou, 38 regarding a case under investigation regarding written threats for murder, sending threatening messages, and making disturbing phone calls, offences that occurred between March 2021 and 23 May 2021, in Limassol.

The man’s photo is released regarding the case under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805020, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.