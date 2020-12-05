38-year-old arrested for sending videos of minor’s sexual abuse

The Police’s Office for Combating Cybercrime arrested a 38-year-old on the basis of an arrest warrant within the framework of investigating a case of possession/distribution of child pornography.

Before the arrest, the Police had received information from Europol that the user of a specific social network platform had sent to other people a video with the sexual abuse of a minor.

Following investigation, it was ascertained that the user was the 38-year-old.

On the basis of a court warrant, the man’s house was searched.

The case is still open.

