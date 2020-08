A man, aged 38, from Paphos, has been arrested in Larnaca for possession of one kilo and 125 grams of cannabis, police said on Thursday.

The 38-year-old was found entering a storage facility in Zygi around 5:20 in the afternoon on Wednesday by the Drug Law Enforcement Unit.

Following a search of his car, authorities found the cannabis stored in a nylon package as well as an undetermined amount of cash.

He is to be remanded in custody by Larnaca court, as police continue investigations.