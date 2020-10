Police are looking for 387-year old PRINCEWILL OMUERO from Nigeria who has been reported missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since 4 October.

Omuero is 1.90 metres tall, of average build with brown eyes and short hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with flowers, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)