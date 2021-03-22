News Local 37,109 people in Cyprus received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Russian COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine and Syringe Concept Image.

Some 131,623 people had been vaccinated in Cyprus as of Sunday, with 37,109 of having received both doses of the vaccine against COVID-19.

According to the health ministry’s announcement, 1,714 people belonging to the vulnerable groups have been vaccinated with the first dosage, as well as 255 bedridden patients who are been vaccinated by mobile units.

Moreover, as of Monday, the Vaccinating Center that had been operating at the PASYDY Building in Lanraca, has been moved to the Port of Larnaca (area of Arrivals) within the framework of the ongoing effort for better and quicker service of the citizens. Up to 11 crews can operate at the new area, at the same time.

