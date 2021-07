Police are looking for information that could help locate ASHRAF OLWAN, 37, from Palestine, regarding the offense of conspiracy to commit felony and arson, offences that were committed in Limassol, on 21 July 2021.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805057, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

