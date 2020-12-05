369 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a woman 82 with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Limassol General Hospital and a man, 81, with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The final cause of their death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 59, 38 men and 21 women with an average age of 76.

The Health Ministry also announced 369 new Coronavirus cases out of 4,007 PCR tests on Saturday 5 December and another 181 out of 5,737 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 12,181.

The 369 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

100 through tracing (642 tests today)

Four through checking passengers/repatriates (549 tests today)

131 through private initiative (1,707 tests today)

15 from public hospital labs (299 tests today)

One from testing at old people’s homes (29 tests today)

Two from GP referrals and special patient groups (240 tests today)

116 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR.

Moreover, the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed case:

414 tests from students/teachers

Four from migrants’ facilities

Out of 5,737 antigen rapid tests there were 181 confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases National Guard 0 Paphos 2 Limassol 20 Larnaca 63 Nicosia 81 Famagusta 15 Wider public sector 0 Health professionals 0

In total, 66 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including one who is not intubated and 12 in the COVID-19 unit. Another three patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, five at the Athalassa Psychiatric Hospital and 19 at the Limassol General Hospital.

