365 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 246, 163 men and 83 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry also announced 365 new Coronavirus cases out of 36,702 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 23 March, taking confirmed infections to 42,993.

The 365 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

125 through tracing of primary contacts (735 tests today)

Three from checking of passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (500 tests today)

86 through private initiative (1,777 tests today)

13 from public hospital labs (464 tests today)

14 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (846 tests today)

124 confirmed cases found through 32,323 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

57 tests within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

Analytically the 124 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 17 Limassol 61 Nicosia 33 Paphos 9 Famagusta 3 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Businesses 0 Education 1 Industrial area of Strovolos 0 Special schools 0

In total, 63 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 28 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, 34 in the COVID-19 unit, and six in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 53 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while seven patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two at the Increased Care Unit, while seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)