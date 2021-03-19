News Local 364 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Friday

364 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 364 new Coronavirus cases out of 57,791 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 19 March, taking confirmed infections to 41,475.

The 364 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 93 through tracing of primary contacts (770 tests today)
  • One from checking of passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (542 tests today)
  • 44 through private initiative (1,311 tests today)
  • 15 from public hospital labs (300 tests today)
  • 12 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (618 tests today)
  • 199 confirmed cases found through 54,171 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

  • 79 samples taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals

Analytically the 199 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed Cases
Larnaca 14
Limassol 98
Nicosia 41
Paphos 12
Famagusta 6
Old people’s homes 0
National Guard 1
Businesses 10
Education 17
Industrial area of  Agios Athanasios 0
Industrial area of Dali 0

In total, 71 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including eight at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 21 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 26 in the COVID-19 unit, eight in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 51 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital.

(PIO)

 

