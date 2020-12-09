363 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a man 79 with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital and a man, 98, with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The final cause of their death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 70, 46 men and 24 women with an average age of 77.

The Health Ministry also announced 363 new Coronavirus cases out of 3,829 PCR tests on Wednesday 9 December and another 236 out of 8,424 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 13,649.

The 363 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

89 through tracing (707 tests today)

Six through repatriates/passengers (401 tests today)

133 through private initiative (1,428 tests today)

12 from public hospital labs (311 tests today)

Three from GP referrals and special patient groups (254 tests today)

Nine from old people’s homes (52 tests today)

111 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR.

Moreover, the following tests were conducted without any confirmed cases found:

527 tests among students/teachers

37 tests among migrants’ facilities

Out of 8,424 antigen rapid tests there were 236 confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases Paphos 4 Limassol 21 Larnaca 76 Nicosia 74 Famagusta 36 National Guard 6 Wider Public Sector 0 Private initiative 19

In total, 61 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 15 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including three who are not intubated and 12 in the COVID-19 unit. Another five patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital and 23 at the Limassol General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)