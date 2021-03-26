361 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 361 new Coronavirus cases out of 48,484 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 26 March, taking confirmed infections to 43,971.

The 361 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

135 through tracing of primary contacts (831 tests today)

Three within checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,598 tests today)

49through private initiative (1,104 tests today)

29 from public hospital labs (280 tests today)

11 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (585 tests today)

134 confirmed cases found through 44,062 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

24 tests within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

Analytically the 134 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 11 Limassol 70 Nicosia 30 Paphos 3 Famagusta 10 Old people’s homes 1 National Guard 0 Businesses 0 Education 9 Industrial area of Dali 0 Special schools 0

In total, 50 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including seven at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 31 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 33 in the COVID-19 unit, and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 44 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and three at the Increased Care Unit, while 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)