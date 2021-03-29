News Local 360 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 254, 168 men and 86 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry announced 360 new Coronavirus cases out of 48,432 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 29 March, taking confirmed infections to 44,991.

The 360 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 66 through tracing of primary contacts (666 tests today)
  • Nine through checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,770 tests today)
  • 30 through private initiative (973 tests today)
  • 23 from public hospital labs (452 tests today)
  • One from GP referral (171 tests today)
  • 10 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (791 tests today)
  • 221 confirmed cases found through 43,609 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 221 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed Cases
Larnaca 28
Limassol 107
Nicosia 64
Paphos 9
Famagusta 3
Old people’s homes 2
Industrial area of Strovolos 1
Industrial area of Limassol 2
Education 3
National Guard 2
Special schools 0

In total, 40 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 27 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including eight who are not on respirator, 26 in the COVID-19 unit, and seven in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 46 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit, while four patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two at the Increased Care Unit, while 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
