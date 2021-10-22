NewsLocal360 children sexually assaulted in 10 months

360 children sexually assaulted in 10 months

Stop2
Stop2

Since the beginning of 2021, the “House of Child” has handled 360 children, who have been victims of sexual assault of various forms. The number is shocking but according to experts, it is smaller than the actual problem existing in the society because it is certain that there are many children who have not yet found the courage to speak to the relevant services.

This data was revealed during a meeting at the Education Ministry where the leaflet “Break the silence, speak out” was presented. The leaflet provides useful information to young people regarding sexual assault. It will be distributed to all schools, private and public.

It explains what young people can do if they suffer sexual abuse, who can be the perpetrator and who can experience it. Additionally, useful information is provided about the young people’s right to say no if they do not wish to get involved in a sexual act.

By gavriella
Previous articleFormer Bishop of Kition found not guilty for case of rape
Next articleForestry Department issues instructions on how to collect mushrooms correctly

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros