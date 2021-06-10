36-year-old in prison for giving meth to minor

NewsLocal36-year-old in prison for giving meth to minor

A 36-year-old man in Limassol took a 15-year-old girl from her home to the house of a friend and gave her a gram of methamphetamine to use. He was sentenced to two years in prison, a sentence he described as extreme. The Appeals Court has recently confirmed the sentence.

The Supreme Court stressed that correctly the Appeals Court noted the fact that the man had urged a minor of only 15 to use a hard drugs, class A.

It is also noted that the girl had been declared missing by her parents, while she had been with the man, who, when he found out about it, took her home.

