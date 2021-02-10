36-year-old imprisoned for child pornography

The Nicosia Criminal Court today sentenced a 36-year-old man to 3.5 years in prison. The man admitted guilt to five charges of child pornography. Following a search, 886 files of child pornography material were found in his possession.

The Court stressed the seriousness of the offences, noting that the accused used the internet, a place which constitutes a way of communication for young people, not to communicate but for illegal purposes.

For the purpose of mitigating the man’s sentence the Court took into consideration his clean record, his admittance and the fact that he is facing psychological problems.

(philenews)