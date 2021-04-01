NewsLocal36-year-old found in possession of cannabis to remain in prison

36-year-old found in possession of cannabis to remain in prison

A 36-year-old man, accused of possession, supply and use of drugs, will remain in prison until his trial. The man went to the police station to file a complaint about another case but after threatening an officer he ran away. He was arrested by members of the Police force and after a search of his car, dry cannabis and other products related to drugs were found.

Moreover, following a search of his house, with his own written consent, three cannabis plants were found. The man claimed that he was using the cannabis to make oil for cancer patients.

His trial has been set for 14 April.

