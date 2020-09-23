News Local 36 new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,317 tests

36 new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,317 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 36 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 3,317 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

761 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 28 cases detected.

123 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 2 cases detected.

799 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 1 case detected.

157 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 4 cases detected.

235 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

864 tests were carried out with samples taken under the control program of 5,000 people aged 18-40 in places with a large number of people in attendance at the same time.

287 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of control of students, teachers and schools.

91 tests carried out with samples taken under the immigrant structure control program.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,654.

Additionally, 12 patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, one of which in the intensive care unit.

(Philenews)

By Maria Bitar
