The 36 Bay Street at Finikoudes has been a famous spot for the inhabitants of Larnaca. With a brand new menu and a range of different beers, cocktails and other drinks, constitutes the perfect spot for every occasion. In the morning you can enjoy your breakfast with your coffee and you can have along a sea view. It is worth to try the new Green Spinach Pancake with fresh spinach and feta cheese and the Prosciutto Toast with Philadelphia cheese. Around the afternoon you can enjoy your coffee with one of their homemade desserts, such as, the new White Lava Cake. During the evening you can relax with shisha and a drink. For the warm summery nights we recommend you to try the Basil Smash and the Pink Gin, two new cocktails with premium gin.

Athenon 36, Larnaca, Monday to Thursday 9:00-00:30, Friday to Saturday 9:00-2:00 and Sunday 9:00-00:00.