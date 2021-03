Leonidas Phylactou, Greek Cypriot co-head of the bicommunal technical committee on health said that this morning another 3,570 doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19 have been given to the Turkish Cypriot community.

He said that the procedure followed was the same as at previous times and the vaccines were transferred through Agios Dometios checkpoint.

It is noted that another 2,000 doses had been given on 18 February.

(CNA)