355 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 486, 313 men and 173 women with an average age of 77. The Health Ministry also announced 355 new Coronavirus cases out of 52,454 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday. 24 August, taking confirmed infections to 112,021.

The 355 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

57 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (438 tests today)

Four taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,967 tests today)

78 through private initiative (2,656 tests today)

16 taken from public hospital labs (213 tests today)

One taken within the framework of GP referrals (356 tests today)

132 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (32,494 tests today)

67 confirmed cases found through 12,320 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

10 tests taken within the framework of checking closed structures.

Analytically the 67 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 10 Limassol 24 Nicosia 28 Paphos 1 Famagusta 3 Old people’s homes 1 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 48 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, eight patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 17 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 32 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 13 in the Increased Care Unit. Also nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, and one in the Increased Care Unit. Additionally, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit and two in the Increased Care Unit of the Paphos General Hospital, while one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 35 patients are being treated in the ICUs including seven who are not intubated.